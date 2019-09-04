PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mom has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after police say she drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a tree with three kids in her car.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Maria Colmenero crashed into the tree near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Documents state that when fire crews arrived on scene, they witnessed Colmenero pouring alcohol out of beer cans.
Police say she had bloodshot, watery eyes, smelled of alcohol, was unable to keep her balance and failed field sobriety tests.
Court documents state that Colmenero drove over multiple curbs and sidewalks and drove into oncoming traffic before crashing into a tree. Her three children were in the car with her at the time of the crash.
Colmenero was booked on three counts of aggravated driving and four counts of endangerment.