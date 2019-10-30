Phoenix mom believes her son is among 42 bodies found in Rocky Point

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix mother believes her son may be one of the 42 bodies found buried in a mass grave in Rocky Point last week.
In 2015, Maripaz Ramirez’s son, Alejandro Ramirez, was looking forward to starting a new lease on life and thought to rent a house in Rocky Point fit perfectly in that plan.
“The house is beautiful and secure,” said Maripaz.
Ten months later, she received a phone call from his friend that her son was missing.
“And she just told me 'You have to come look for your son. Something bad has happened to him.' She says, 'The only thing I know is that he was picked up, and I think they killed him,'” said Maripaz.
Maripaz has driven dozens of times back and forth from Phoenix to Rocky Point, a more than 3.5-hour car ride, trying to find answers from local law enforcement.
“ I told them I don’t come looking for justice. I just come looking for my son. That’s all I want is my son,” said Maripaz.
Whereas many families are praying their loved ones are not amongst the 42 bodies found buried in the mass gravesite, Maripaz is looking for closure.
“ I know that probably my son is there. At least I’m going to have peace of mind. I’m missing him so much,” said Maripaz.
Arizona’s Family reached out to Rocky Point’s Convention of Visitors Bureau to see if they had plans to warn tourists about possible dangers since thousands are expected to travel there this weekend for the “Greatest Fiesta South of the Border” event.
They responded with an email stating:
“2019 has been a great year for Rocky Point, the most important thing, in this case, is that the current situation in Puerto Peñasco is not violent and has not involved tourists nor American citizens. We, the CVB Puerto Peñasco, are working to promote Rocky Point as we do every year.”