PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother was arrested on Monday for hitting her 9-year-old daughter in the head with a high-heeled shoe, twice, court documents say.
Last Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 9-year-old told her dad that her mom, Martha Garcia, hit her in the back of the head with a high-heeled shoe and pushed her into a door following an argument they had. The push into the door caused her to hit the back of her head, court documents say.
When the little girl was eventually checked out at Phoenix Children's Hospital, it was discovered that she endured a right parietal skull fracture, according to court documents.
During a forensic interview, as stated in court documents, the child revealed that her mom, the 43-year-old Garcia, slapped her then hit her twice in the back of the head with a high heel. Court documents additionally stated that the daughter said her mom threw her against a door where she hit the back of her head on the side of it.
The 9-year-old reported to feeling pain after the altercation, according to court documents. Following the dispute, the girl called her dad to get her from her mom's place.
Garcia was arrested on Sept. 16.
In an interview with officials, court documents say Garcia said her daughter hit her after getting mad over having her hair done. She said this is when she pushed her daughter away and threw a shoe at her.
As reported in court documents, Garcia claimed she didn't mean to hit her daughter. She said when her daughter moved, the shoe struck her in the back of the head.
Garcia faces one count of child abuse.