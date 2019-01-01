PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix metro area is under a freeze warning and could see its coldest night in four years tonight.
Sky Harbor Airport anticipated lows hover around 33 with temperatures ranging from 27-34 degrees around most of the Valley.
In the outlying areas, temperatures are expected to be seven degrees colder.
If you haven't already, it's time to think about the four 'Ps' of cold safety: pets, plants, pipes and people.
Bring your pets inside and cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold temperatures.
If you do plan to cover your plants, use sheets, blankets or burlap. Don't use plastic because it can actually make your plants colder. Remove plant covering in the morning as prolonged coverage can do harm to the plants.
Exposed pipes should also be covered to prevent freezing. And check in on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure their heaters are safe and functioning.
