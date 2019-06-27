PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Airport of the Year for 2019, winning the award for the third time.
The airport is currently the 32nd busiest airport in the nation with 288,000 takeoffs and departures a year.
According to ADOT, community outreach and growth were factored into the decision of awarding Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Arizona Airport of the Year 2019.
"This airport has done an amazing job in support of their community and advancing aviation in the state of Arizona," said Don Kriz, ADOT's aeronautics group manager.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport hosted a presidential visit, led community outreach and participated in local chambers of commerce.
The airport has been awarded with a perfect certification and operations inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration.
For more information about airports, ADOT’s Aeronautics Group and the Airport Development Program, please visit azdot.gov/Airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.