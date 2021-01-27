PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans have been lining up to buy recreational pot after Prop 207 took effect less than a week ago, but medicinal users are now worried about a possible shortage.

"This one right here is the flower," said Sarah Burton. For her, it's not about getting high; the cannabis she said helps her with her epilepsy. Burton said the less she sleeps, the more seizures.

"Just getting 5-7 hours of sleep a night makes all the difference in the world," said Burton. Which is why she turned to medical marijuana to get herself the good night's rest she needs to function for the next day. "That has been a real God-send for me," said Burton.

But now Burton is concerned about supply with dozens of dispensaries approved to sell recreationally. Lines of people are buying up all the cannabis, leaving medical marijuana cardholders concerned. "I waited a very short period of time at the back of the line before I thought, 'wow, this isn't moving very quickly.'" said Burton. "No matter where you go, you're running into problems."

Scott Pierce with Herbal Wellness Center has heard the same thing from patients at his shop. Pierce said the people relied on him for years come first. "We are patients serving patients," said Pierce. Herbal Wellness Center will start selling recreationally on Thursday, but there are exceptions for patients.

"We are going to offer a four-hour window just for medicinal patients from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then from 12–10 p.m., we will blend both recreational and medicinal, but there will be two separate lines," said Pierce.

It's a process Burton hopes all Arizona dispensaries will take so she and others like her can get the medicine they need. "Those medical patients have real needs and need to be taken care of," said Burton.