PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A medical driver has been arrested for sexual abuse after allegedly touching several vulnerable women inappropriately during separate transports.
Court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family indicates the first reported incident occurred on Feb. 24 during a ride from Phoenix to Glendale where 70-year-old David Ureno is accused of grabbing the woman’s breasts with cupped hands and lifting them up.
The victim originally told her son about the incident and the accusations were then reported to Medstar Medical Transport. The transportation company investigated the incident and on-board footage from the victim’s trip showed “disturbing” video which corroborated with the allegations. The video showed Ureno lifting the victim’s shirt up and exposing her stomach and breasts while in a wheelchair.
After reviewing the video, Ureno was terminated as an employee of Medstar. During the termination, Ureno reportedly did not ask any questions and just said “OK.” Police reviewed all the rides provided by Ureno for the past 30 days. While reviewing the footage, officers discovered three more incidents. All incidents included women’s breasts being touched and grabbed.
Ureno is being charged with four counts of sexual abuse and four counts of vulnerable adult abuse.