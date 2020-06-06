PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people gathered for a rally at Eastside Park in Phoenix Saturday evening. The local group Black Mothers Forum organized the event calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

"It takes someone with a willing heart to put a pen in their hand and use that pen to change laws," said speaker Janelle Wood.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego were both at the event. They vowed to listen and be part of change in the community.

"We are in a powerful moment in this country. May we take this moment and move it toward policy change. May we be all blessed to say we were here when change really began," said Gallego.

The main focus of the rally was police reform. Some speakers shared their own fears growing up black and interacting with law enforcement.

"I was almost raised to think that there is a possibility that you can't come home if the police stop you. And as you look around, you see it come true more and more," said speaker Jeffrey Birthwright.