PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is planning to discuss a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the downtown area in a meeting on Wednesday that was proposed by the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee.
"Most of these street murals consist of the statement 'Black Lives Matter' painted in large letters of either one color, multiple colors, or artistic depictions within the letters," according to a press release.
The mural organizer is proposing that along with the words "Black Lives Matter", there would be paintings of civil rights leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Estrada Chavez, and former United States Representative, the late John Robert Lewis.
The proposal is asking for it be painted near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix City Hall, or near the Arizona State Capitol.
New York City, Oakland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago and Tucson are some of the cities that have the approval or already have a mural in their city.