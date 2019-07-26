PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- This weekend marks 12 years since two TV news helicopters crashed above central Phoenix, killing four people.
On July 27, 2007, the media was covering a police chase when helicopters belonging to 3TV and Channel 15 crashed mid-air, bringing both choppers down at Steele Indian School Park.
3TV's Scott Bowerbank and Jim Cox died along with Channel 15's Craig Smith and Rick Krolak.
A memorial to honor the four men was created at the park near Third Street and Indian School Road.
Friends and family gather together there each year to remember them.
To celebrate the lives of Jim Cox and his colleagues and make sure their legacy endures, Cox's family has created The James Alan Cox Foundation for Student Photographers.
It provides financial support to expand opportunities for young photojournalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.