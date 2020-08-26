PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The group "All Black Lives Matter Arizona" has cancelled a planned protest in Phoenix on Wednesday night because members were reportedly receiving death threats.

In a Facebook post, the group said, "Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's protest has been cancelled. Threats of physical violence and gun violence made against victims/families and key organizers has made it nearly impossible to guarantee the safety of those individuals and of other attendees."

Demonstrators had planned to march down Camelback Road from Central Avenue to 24th Street. The event was created to demand justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin. He's now paralyzed, and his family members and supporters are calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

Those organizing the protest had said they wanted to see "an end to police violence against Black people." They also said they wanted to unite the community and seek change through nonviolent action.

Earlier in the day, Phoenix police said they had been made aware of the protest, and planned to have a significant law enforcement presence to provide safety and security.