PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aug. 1, 2017, is the day everything changed for Brody Burnell. The plane he was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from the Deer Valley Airport.
He suffered multiple broken bones, and a traumatic brain injury and would spend three months in a coma.
“We know our brains can heal. We know new connections can be made," said Dr. Christina Kwasnica with the Barrow Neurological Institute.
And heal he did.
“We just always had hope," said Steve Burnell, Brody’s father.
We last saw Brody 10 months ago when he came home to Phoenix after spending nearly a year in Colorado and Nebraska for treatment.
At the time, he was still in a wheelchair.
Since then he’s been in rehab seven hours a day, five days a week at Barrow Neurological Institute.
Tuesday, he showed off his new ability to walk again.
His sense of humor is what keeps him going through the hard times.
“I’m just like, 'You’re a boss,' and I just push forward,” said Brody.
But there is one thing he’s saying, too.
“And no flying airplanes aver again. Ever,” said Brody.
