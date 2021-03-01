PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man called police about a burglar at his apartment, but he's the one who ended up getting arrested.
John Harbison, 42, called officers on Sunday evening to report a burglar at his apartment near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
When officers arrived at Harbison's unit, they didn't find a burglar. What they did find, however, was a large stash of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Police say they found thousands of blue pills that appeared to be fentanyl pills, as well as a baggie filled with a white substance that appeared to be meth. Police say all of the drugs were in plain view.
In all, officers say they seized 6,000 fentanyl pills, 392 grams of meth and $4,685 in cash.
Police also found digital scales, small baggies, and needles, all of which are consistent with drug use, court documents say.
Harbison was taken into custody. He faces several felony drug charges. A judge set his bail at $5,000. If he is released, the judge said he'll need to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.
