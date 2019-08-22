kenneth lewis

Kenneth Lewis  is facing four counts of surreptitious digital recording.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after police said he used a hidden camera in a bathroom to record his girlfriend's family.

Kenneth Lewis, 44, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 15, after his live-in girlfriend found the camera underneath the sink in the only bathroom in their apartment, according to court paperwork.

Police said there were more than a dozen videos, including one video of a family member taking a shower and another having sex.

Detectives said Lewis admitted to owning the camera and videos.

He is facing four counts of surreptitious digital recording.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you