PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after police said he used a hidden camera in a bathroom to record his girlfriend's family.
Kenneth Lewis, 44, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 15, after his live-in girlfriend found the camera underneath the sink in the only bathroom in their apartment, according to court paperwork.
Police said there were more than a dozen videos, including one video of a family member taking a shower and another having sex.
Detectives said Lewis admitted to owning the camera and videos.
He is facing four counts of surreptitious digital recording.