PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex, but it ended up being an undercover detective, investigators said.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Rick Morgan arranged online to meet with who he thought was a teen girl. On Thursday, Morgan drove from his home to Pinal County to see the girl, who was actually a detective with the PCSO Internet Crimes unit. When he arrived, Morgan was arrested. He was then booked into jail for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
"We are thankful this individual found our detective rather than one of our community's children," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "To anyone with bad intentions, know that our detectives are out there. Don't say we didn't warn you."