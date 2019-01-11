PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to an email typo, a Phoenix man is about to head out for the party of his lifetime. He’s going to a bachelor party for a man he’s never met on the other side of the country, using money he raised on GoFundMe.
On Monday, Will Novak got a group email with the subject line ‘URGENT INFO: Angelo’s bachelor party.’
“I thought to myself, ‘Well I don’t know anyone named Angelo,’” he said. “It sort of felt like one of those weird, scam Nigerian prince emails and I didn’t know what to think of it.”
He almost deleted it, but his curiosity led him to open it.
And to start planning a trip.
“It was a bunch of guys talking about going on a ski resort vacation for a bachelor party Martin Luther King Day weekend.”
It turns out Angelo and all his buddies live in Vermont. One of Angelo’s friends is also William Novak (though he goes by Bill). His email address is only one letter off from Will Novak’s in Arizona. Hence the mistaken invitation.
Here’s a snippet of the invitation:
ATTIRE: Bring your 80’s attire, ridiculous awesome get ups, etc. For skiing, ask yourself, “What would Angelo wear?”…Wear that.
Though it was clearly a mistake Will Novak responded with an over-the-top reply.
All,
I do not know who Angelo is. I am a Will Novak who lives in Arizona. Vermont seems like a very far way for me to travel for the bachelor party of a guy I’ve never met.
That being said: (expletive) count me in! From the contents of this email, Angelo sounds tremendous and I want to help send him off in style. I hope his bride (or groom) to be, is awesome.
I should note that being a desert dweller, I’ve only been skiing once and I was real bad at it. I hope you all are patient with me on the slopes. In exchange for said patience, I can bring my sweet Nintendo Switch so we can play games in the cabin/chalet/whatever in the evenings. If Angelo isn’t into video games I’m happy to bring Sudoku puzzles or just Indian Leg Wrestle or whatever he likes.
I do find myself tripped up on what to wear. Clearly the direction of asking “What would Angelo wear?” is a good one. However, again, I do not know him. I once got a wrestling singlet worn by “Hacksaw” Jim Dugan after a WWF event I attended in 1989 (don’t ask how- that’s private), I can just wear that- though it may not be cold weather conducive.
Yours in partying,
- Will Novak
The one in Phoenix
The guys in Vermont took Angelo off the group email and sent a reply a few days later, parts of which are below.
William Novak the one in Phoenix,
We all agree, we are all very excited to meet you. And you sound tremendous as well!
We agree that your timely response may have been one of (if not the best) responses to an e-mail that has ever been sent. And we insist on you coming, this would surely make Angelo’s day. We can pick you up from the airport. We will provide an outfit that fits though I would agree the wrestling outfit will do just fine. I am sure we can scavenge some money to help your cause and eliminate some cost for sure. Don’t worry about the video Games, but bring Sudoku puzzles (Angelo loves those), and yes we would prefer Indian Leg Wrestling.
We are willing to eliminate the $150.00 cost.
If you don’t ski well you’re going to learn, and if not plenty of bars and restaurants to where you can “hang out and put out the vibe”.
William Novak the one in Phoenix,
We look forward to meeting you and helping us send Angelo off. If you think we are kidding we are not. You better be coming, as we all are all dying to meet you. Not only will this be a weekend Angelo will not forget it will be one you surely will not forget as well.
“He’s probably going to go beyond the floor, like dying laughing,” Bill Novak in Vermont said via FaceTime. “Yeah, he’s gonna love this. This’ll probably be the best present for him ever.”
Though all the guys offered to pitch in Will in Arizona still had to get plane tickets from Phoenix to Boston, rent a car to drive to Vermont, and then pay for ski lift tickets and all the other stuff. He calculated a cost of about $750, which he didn’t feel good about dropping so suddenly. After all, he’s a new dad, and he and his wife just finished paying for a home remodel.
His friends suggested he turn to GoFundMe. His trip was funded in just 2 hours. People kept donating beyond the $1,600 mark. Novak says all the extra money will go to either Angelo’s charity of choice or to Angelo’s honeymoon fund.
“My wife couldn’t be happier to be rid of me for a weekend, and she doesn’t have to pay for it,” Novak in Phoenix said. “What a dream. It’s every wife’s dream!”
So next Friday it’s happening. Angelo, his father Angelo, Will Novak, Bill Novak, and about a dozen of their friends will have a bachelor party they’ll never forget.
“We’ll have to have a duel to see who’s the better Will, I guess” Bill in Vermont said.
During the many email exchanges, Will in Phoenix wrote at one point, “I should warn you, if you are all murderers and plan to harvest my kidneys - you will FAIL. I won 2 gold medals in Karate in 2nd grade and I am well trained in the deadly martial arts.”
He attached an 25-year-old photo of him in his karate uniform. That photo is now going on the back of the official bachelor party t-shirts.
