PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man got the chance on Tuesday to thank the officer who arrested him. Josh Hamilton has waited years to tell the Phoenix police officer about the role he played in his path to sobriety.
Back in April 2016, Hamilton was homeless and addicted to meth. He had come to Arizona to be with his partner at the time but soon found himself alone and without a support system. Hamilton was hanging out behind a grocery store when someone called the police on him. Phoenix Police Detective Ben Carro, a community action officer at the time, showed up.
"I really feel like he was going to let me go," says Hamilton. "But I kind of got mouthy with him, and that's when he was like, you know what, I want to see your ID."
Hamilton says officers searched him, and after they found drug paraphernalia, he was arrested and sent to jail. It wasn't the first time Hamilton had gone to jail, but he had already told himself it would be the last.
"In the cop car ride to the jail, that's when I reflected on that commitment," says Hamilton. "I was just like, you know what, this is it."
After a brief stint in prison, Hamilton went to a recovery house and turned his life around. Today, he works for the same healthcare provider that operated the recovery house. Hamilton helps people transitioning into society after a life behind bars.
"I think that's why I'm so passionate about it because I was that person," says Hamilton. Every year Hamilton posts on social media about his inspiring recovery. This time his message reached the right person. Phoenix police arranged for Hamilton to meet Carro.
"That was pretty heartfelt when I first read that," says Carro. "You just felt the soul; the gentleman's soul was just so genuine."
Carro has been with Phoenix police for 13 years. He does not remember Josh and never expected such an interaction to lead to a show of gratitude.
"I just treat everybody fairly, and with respect, the same way I'd want to be treated or I'd want my family to be treated," says Carro.
Early next year, Hamilton will celebrate five years of sobriety. He wants every officer to know they make a huge impact every day, even if they don't know it.
"Especially now," says Hamilton. "We need you. We need you, and it's super important for them to know that."