Phoenix man talks about his grandfather's legacy after building was defaced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You've likely driven by the Calvin C. Goode municipal building in downtown Phoenix. It’s named after a man who has a decades long connection to his community.
“It’s definitely something he's always instilled within his entire family and me included,” said Calvin’s grandson Josh. “That we have to be part of the communities in which we want to change.”
Calvin was a Phoenix city councilman for 22 years, a well-known activist in the African-American community who, among many other things, advocated for education along with his wife Georgie. Read more on their accomplishments here.
Following protests this week, graffiti was found outside of Goode's building. Josh Tweeted a photo of the damage to educate the public and direct his frustration into building up the community.
He wrote, "My grandfather Calvin Goode was a city councilman for a record 22 years and was one of many great black activist to improve upon the community. Of all buildings to deface...this was not the one. Y'all just roaming the streets with no history of your own city... #phoenixprotest."
“I’m a black man in America and within Arizona,” Josh said. “And there's a lot of frustration about the things that are happening to us. Specifically police brutality. But also systematic oppression and things that we have had to face from the beginning of time here in America.”
The graffiti was also brought up by Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski at a press conference on Saturday. He said it made him sad to walk through the city and see the damage on the buildings named after some of the great men and women in our city.
“Calvin Goode. A man that stood for peace and justice and fought for so much that we have today,” Nowakowski said. “And the Head Start program, all the social programs we have in the city of Phoenix. And to have his building graffitied on? With those words, I believe he never mentioned in his lifetime? It’s wrong.”
The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has sparked protests across the nation. Josh feels the emotion and the pain of the peaceful protesters and understands there are some doing things not related to the cause.
Josh's message for others is to help create the work and legislation that's necessary for change.
“As an educator myself, and somebody that teaches social studies, I know that some local history is not touched on and that's something that we should take into consideration,” Josh said. “Making sure that our youth understand what exactly they're coming into and what community they live in.”
Josh saw his grandfather on Friday and says he is somebody that is understanding of people’s emotions. The way he carries himself has always been an inspiration to him.