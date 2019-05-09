PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Porch pirates aren't a new thing, but a man in south Phoenix was amazed to see a kid who he guesses is only 10 or 11 as the culprit on his doorstep.
Geri Barreto shared his video with Arizona's Family and we blurred the child's face because police aren't calling him a suspect. In fact, Barreto never reported the theft because the license plate cover and the specialty hats his roommate ordered for their business weren't that expensive.
Barreto was at work when he got a notification that someone was on his doorstep.
"It looked like someone had came (sic) up and just swiped my Amazon package," he said. That Amazon package contained a license plate cover, and a second box that was stolen at the same time contained specialized hats for Tidy Lawns, the company Barreto and his roommate recently started.
"At first I didn't really get a good glimpse but looking back I noticed that it was a child coming up to the door," Barreto said.
At one point he even moves his hat to shield his face from the camera.
You can see a car in the driveway turning around during the package pickup, ready to drive off with the boy after the swipe.
"I think the shock of seeing a child, ya know, I think being asked to get out and grab the packages," he said.
We reached out to the Phoenix Police Department about this. They say you should always report thefts. They also say it's a good idea to have packages delivered to work if possible, or to require a signature before anything gets dropped off.
Barreto contacted Amazon about his stolen package. He's hoping they'll send him another one.
