PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What's in a name? A lot, for one Phoenix man.
His name is very similar to another man accused of some serious crimes.
But he was the one who got arrested.
He's now suing, trying to clear his reputation.
It started in Chandler in 2014. Police were investigating a suspect named Timothy Dean Diaz for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in August of 2017. Except the man they brought in was not Timothy Dean Diaz.
It was Timothy Ernie Diaz, a man 28 years older and 5 inches shorter.
"How it went from Tim Dean Diaz to Tim Ernie Diaz is where the mystery is at," said Daniel Ortega, Timothy Ernie's attorney.
Timothy Ernie spent two days in jail before posting $10,000 bail. He even used his mothers house as collateral.
The next month was nothing short of a nightmare.
"You can imagine the names people were calling him," said Ortega. "What he was contemplating in doing during this month was not pretty. He almost lost the will to live."
It was Timothy Ernie's son who discovered the error.
The charges were dropped immediately. But the damage was already done.
"We have is over 20 sites that have his mugshot and 10 counts of child exploitation all over the internet. They're still there. And these sites want to get paid to remove that defamatory information from their sites," said Ortega.
And while his boss let him keep his job, the arrest still haunts him. He still has trouble passing background checks.
"There were certain jobs that my client couldn't do if it involved being around children because of the charges that were filed against him," said Ortega.
Timothy Ernie and his attorney are now suing Chandler Police, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for damages.
"Somebody blew it, blew it big time. And put an innocent man in a very very horrible situation," said Ortega.
Chandler Police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says they can't comment on pending litigation.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it arrested the man court paperwork told them to get.
The correct Timothy Diaz was eventually arrested. He's still in jail in Oregon facing even more charges there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.