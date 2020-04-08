PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix homeowner was shot by a teen trying to break into his truck Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the southeast of 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road, not far from Deer Valley Park. According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, the man was in his house when he heard something outside.

When the homeowner went outside to confront three suspects, police say one of them pointed a gun at him. The homeowner also had a gun. After a struggle over the homeowner's gun occurred, he was shot.

The wounded homeowner was taken to the hospital. While his injuries are serious, he is expected to survive.

Justus said officers found all three suspects and arrested them. One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Jykese Davis. He was booked into jail and faces robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Police say the two other suspects were 16-year-old teens that were booked in a juvenile detention center, each for one count of robbery.

This is the second shooting investigation on the Phoenix Police Department’s plate Wednesday morning.

The first one, which happened about an hour earlier, was an attempted home invasion in the area of 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police say that homeowner shot the person who allegedly was trying to break into his house.