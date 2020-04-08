PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix homeowner was shot by somebody trying to break into his truck this morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. southeast of 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road, not far from Deer Valley Park. According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, the man was in his house when he heard something outside.

"When he went outside to check it out, he located the three subjects, an altercation occurred and he received a gunshot wound," Justus said.

The wounded homeowner was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Justus said officers found all three suspects but did not release any information about them.

This is the second shooting investigation on the Phoenix Police Department’s plate this morning.

The first one, which happened about an hour earlier, was an attempted home invasion in the area of 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police say that homeowner shot the person who allegedly was trying to break into his house.