PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man for arson after he told investigators he set his car on fire to hide damage from a hit-and-run crash.
Court documents state that the suspect, 28-year-old Mark Wasik, admitted to starting the car fire in the parking lot of a Red Devil restaurant near 30th Street and Bell Road.
Surveillance video showed two sedans, one red and one maroon drive into the parking lot to the east end. Two men and one dog got out of the vehicles and took out several items from the red sedan. Then both men and the dog got into the maroon car and drove away.
[PDF: Court documents for Mark Wasik]
A short time later, a fire is seen in the red car. Fire investigators found a melted gas can on the driver's seat and determined that the fire had been set intentionally.
Investigators were able to track down Wasik and questioned him.
Documents state that Wasik admitted that a few days prior to the fire he had gotten into a hit-and-run accident in the car and felt like he needed to get rid of it.
He came up with the plan to burn the car and a friend drove him to the Red Devil parking lot where he says he took a bunch of papers from the glove box and stuffed them under the front passenger seat.
He then put the gas can on the driver's seat and set the papers on fire. He and his friend left the scene and watched firefighters put the fire out from a nearby alley.
Wasik was booked on one count of arson of property.
