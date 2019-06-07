PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Interval has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Christine Mustafa.
Mustafa went missing in May 2017.
Police arrested Interval on suspicion of first-degree murder in June. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of second-degree murder in April of this year.
Interval and Mustafa had one daughter together. But Mustafa also had a 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage who occasionally lived with them. That daughter was sent to live with her father in Jordan in January 2017.
Interval said the two were in the process of splitting up. Mustafa's family testified they had broken up several times before but would get back together.
Prosecutors said Interval sent a text message to his sister the day Mustafa disappeared, it read:
"I have the perfect plan to finally end this psychopath tonight, but I didn’t have the courage, so I took some Adderall to encourage my misbehavior. Then suddenly it him me, how the (EXPLETIVE) does she know every thought and move? You would literally have to be watching me. Holy (EXPLETIVE) I almost spent LIFE in prison. I gotta leave here today and get psych help STAT.”
Defense attorneys said the text was taken out of context.
Prosecutors said they have proof Interval bought mattress covers the day Mustafa disappeared, and a camera caught him at a garbage transfer station where he may have dumped Mustafa's body.
Mustafa's body was never found.
Kill your girlfriend and get 25 years. Run into a few people at a gas station and get 35 years. Nice.
