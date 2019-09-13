PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 354 years in prison for the prostitution of a 15-year-old girl.
According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Deandre James was found guilty on 19 counts including child prostitution, child sex trafficking and sexual conduct with a minor.
Between March and September of 2015, James convinced a 15-year-old girl to work as a prostitute for him. He required her to give him half of all the money she made performing sex acts with men he had arranged for her to meet.
During this same time, James was also having sex with the victim.
James was also trying to recruit a 17-year-old girl to work for him as a prostitute.
Investigators were able to start a conversation with the younger victim who had just turned 16 years old. She eventually admitted to working for James as a prostitute.
When James was arrested and interviewed by police, he told them he believed the 16-year-old victim was 18 years old and while he admitted to having sex with her, he denied that he had any part in prostitution.
"Today’s sentencing is the result of the work by investigators and our prosecutors to ensure a defendant who made a living by preying on these young victims is never able to do this again," said Maricopa County Attorney Chief Deputy Rachel Mitchell. "Despite the difficulty of providing their experiences to a jury and the court, these victims ensured the justice served today was possible."