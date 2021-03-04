PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing 15 years in prison, including 12 years of supervised release, after previously pleading guilty to attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Jared Trent Atkins was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge John Tuchi for crimes committed on April 28, 2019.
According to Phoenix police at the time, around 12:45 a.m. Atkins went into a gas station near 32nd Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix and stabbed the night clerk working inside. Atkins then reportedly drove to his work and stole three devices containing the radiological material Iridium-192 around 3 a.m. Attorneys say Atkins also stole tools to open the devices and expose the material. He then set fire to a vehicle at a Mesa car dealership about an hour after the theft.
Atkins texted his co-workers, telling them he had the dangerous devices and warned them to stay home until the devices were found, lawyers say. Investigators saw through Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall security footage Atkins driving on Camelback Road, along the mall. Atkins would later tell the FBI he intended to have a "last stand" and considered doing it at the mall.
But Atkins drove on and went to Mt. Ord in the Payson area and called his family to say goodbye. Once there, U.S. Attorneys say Atkins opened one of the devices and planned to take his own life by irradiation, knowing it would harm anyone who tried to stop or arrest him. However, Atkins closed the device and drove back to Phoenix.
Phoenix police and FBI Agents went to Atkins' apartment near 32nd Street and Campbell Avenue, where he had barricaded himself inside. After an hours-long standoff, Atkins surrendered to a negotiator and was arrested just after 1 p.m. Authorities safely recovered all three devices, including all stolen radiological material, from Atkins’ vehicle.
Atkins faced state charges in Maricopa County and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and arson of property, to which he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. Attorneys say Atkins' federal sentence will run consecutive to his state sentence.
"Today's sentence sends a powerful message of deterrence to would-be criminal actors who plan to weaponize industrial technologies," said Acting United States Attorney Anthony Martin. "As was done in this case, we stand ready to work alongside our federal and state partners to respond quickly to any threat to public safety."
The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department investigated the case, with support and assistance from the FBI Phoenix Stabilization Task Force, Laboratory, and Intelligence Analysts.