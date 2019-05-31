PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man wants answers after prosecutors dropped the case against the man accused of killing his father.
Alex Briseno's dad, Miguel Briseno, was stabbed to death September 18, 2015, as he tried to break up what appeared to be a purse snatching at an apartment complex near 48th Street and Broadway.
“My dad jumped on the guy and starting fighting him,” says Alex. “That’s when the guy, in fear, stabbed my dad in the neck.”
Twists and turns in the case have frustrated the Briseno family, which says justice is long overdue.
The alleged victim in the purse snatching later pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. Court records show police believed she knew about a plot to use the purse snatching as part of a ploy to rob Briseno.
Two years after the murder, police arrested Cauzelle Fisher for first degree murder and robbery. This week the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile the case if new information is revealed.
Alex Briseno has had a tough time dealing with his dad’s murder. He was only a junior in high school when he lost his father.
“I would wake up with cold sweats, like, nightmares where, like, I was the one who got stabbed,” says Alex.
It still hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his dreams. Today Alex is an ASU student.
“He wanted me to go to college, something he never had,” says Alex.
His father won’t be around for many milestones, but Alex says he hopes prosecutors will not give up in helping the family find justice.
“I have to keep my dad’s legacy alive and keep moving forward,” says Alex.
Meantime, Fisher remains behind bars in Maricopa County. He has two warrants out of Graham County, and officials there have already arranged for his extradition.
