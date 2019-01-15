PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man says he’s following all the rules to get his wife and son on United States soil, but the immigration process is failing his family and putting them in danger.
Dane Ulik met Martha in Nicaragua where he was doing a student internship.
“It was just basically love at first sight,” says Ulik.
He married Martha before returning to the U.S. and adopted her 6-year-old son, Santiago. The couple immediately filed papers to be reunited in the U.S.
Now it’s been nearly two years, and Martha has not received the authorization she needs to continue the immigration process.
“I need my wife, and I need my son here, period,” says Ulik.
Nicaragua is gripped by violence and moving even closer to civil war. Ulik says clashes are taking place right outside his wife’s home.
“They’ve called me crying a couple times because paramilitary troops were close to their house and there were gunfights,” says Ulik.
Immigration attorney, Ruben Reyes, does not represent Ulik’s family but says it should have only taken months for Martha to move to the next phase of the immigration process.
“It is a complex system,” says Reyes. “The problem with the current immigration system is that it is regulation-based, policy-driven, and it changes what seems like weekly.”
Reyes says resources to forward cases like Ulik’s can change based on political priorities.
“This administration is focusing more on removal processes so it might be that there is (sic) staffing issues at [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services],” says Reyes.
Ulik has now sent a letter to several Arizona congress members pleading for help. He plans to call elected officials this week.
“I’m trying to do it legally,” says Ulik. “I’m going through legal processes and it’s taking so long even for me, as an American citizen. I just want to start building our lives together.”
