PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family is learning more about the Valley man who said his boyfriend bit his ear off Thursday.
Marcus Brito said he wants to share his story to encourage others to get out of abusive relationships.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD: Man accused of biting off boyfriend's ear during fight]
Brito said it all started as an argument with his boyfriend, Edward Gomez.
"The day it happened, it was just so traumatizing to me," said Brito.
Brito said Gomez accused him of cheating, pushed him and then bit his ear.
"It happened so quickly I didn’t even know," said Brito. "I knew he bit me, but I didn’t know my ear had fallen off until I actually was able to hold it in my hand."
Gomez told police he did it in self-defense.
"It was horrible because it felt like flesh," said Brito. "I just lost it, and I screamed like at the highest pitch I could. I screamed for him to help me, and he just ran, and ran, and ran and ran."
A maintenance worker outside heard the screams and called police.
Police arrested Gomez on an aggravated assault charge. Gomez will be in court on Valentine's Day.
(2) comments
Court on Valentine’s Day!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.