PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man went to Mexico a week and a half ago, and his family said they haven't heard from him.
His sister just flew to Phoenix from Texas, hoping to find some clues.
"My parents are heartbroken," said Jeri Smith.
She said she last spoke to her brother, John Navin, when she called him on June 20.
"Hi, what are you doing,? 'Oh, I'm having a beer in Mexico,'" Smith said, recounting their conversation.
Smith said he's retired and often goes south of the border for medication for their parents. A friend told us he would also do charity work there.
"Apparently he likes to drive on the Nogales U.S. side, park and walk over," Smith said.
But she said Navin never came home when he was supposed to on June 21. Instead, a strange text came through to their mom.
"The text said something to the effect of, this is not a joke, I need you to send money to my Bank of America account," Smith said.
Thinking he was being a prankster, no one thought anything of it, until days went by, and a friend discovered Navin's dogs weren't being fed.
"We grew up with these dogs. We would never leave our dogs in that situation," Smith said.
She said she's contacted anyone she can think of - police, the FBI, members of Congress and the consulate.
"They are actively looking. They are actively checking the hospitals and jails," Smith said. "We're all concerned. His family is concerned, his family and friends, his neighbors are concerned."
If you have any information, contact Phoenix Police, or email: missing06.20.19@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Lesson Number 1....Never go to Mexico! Lesson Number 2....If you ever go to Mexico, you failed to learn Lesson Number 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.