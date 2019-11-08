PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested after allegedly going into his elderly neighbor's apartment and threatening to kill her.
The incident occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex near Seventh Street and Roeser Road.
Police say 61-year-old Troy Day used a master key to get into an 82-year-old woman's apartment. According to court documents, Day stood in the doorway of the woman's bedroom, preventing her from leaving the room, and then demanded that she give him money.
The victim told officers that Day was holding a kitchen knife that she thought was a butcher knife. She said Day threatened to kill her.
According to police, the woman asked Day how he had keys to her apartment; Day allegedly responded with, "I've got plenty of keys."
The victim then told Day that she didn't have any money. Police say Day took the victim's wedding band and a silver ring that was on her dresser.
According to court documents, the victim told detectives that she had lived at the apartment complex for almost 12 years and that she was acquainted with Day. The victim said she and Day crossed paths on numerous occasions and knew each other's names. The victim said Day had never visited her apartment before, and she never gave him a key.
Officers arrested Day Thursday. Investigators said Day admitted knowing the victim but denied any involvement in the incident.
Day was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, second-degree burglary, and kidnapping.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $50,000 and mandated electronic monitoring should he post that and be released.