PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First responders credit a good Samaritan for saving an injured pilot's life.
Phoenix's 34-year-old Thomas Hunnicutt and his wife were at a stoplight when he saw the small single-engine plane fall from the sky and hit the ground.
[WATCH: 'He was upside down' Man explains how he pulled the pilot out of a fiery plane crash in Phoenix]
"He clipped a light pole. It spun him right into the barrier," said Hunnicutt. "It sounded like a bomb going off. It hit, flew up, twisted on its top, and spun a couple times and then landed."
Then instincts kicked in.
"At that moment, my wife called 911, and I jumped out of the car," said Hunnicutt. "I saw everyone just videotaping, and if everyone would've kept videotaping, that man would've burnt up in that plane and died right there."
The heat from the burning plane was intense, but he went for it and risked his own life for a stranger.
[RELATED: Small plane crashes in north Phoenix neighborhood, pilot injured]
"I noticed that he was upside down, all of his clothes were burnt off his body and the seatbelt had been burnt off of him too," Hunnicutt said. "I think he was really discombobulated and dazed. So, it was just gurgles, and moaning and his clothes were on fire. Everything was on fire. I don't think he even knew what was going on."
Hunnicutt said he can't take all the credit for saving the pilot's life.
Hunnicutt said other bystanders helped get the pilot across the street after he got him out of one of the broken windows of the airplane.
"As soon as we got him out of that plane and into safety, that's when the plane blew up. Like, exploded like it was a movie," he explained. "He was badly injured. Badly injured. I was surprised he was even talking."
"He was kinda talking at that point. He's like 'ugh, I think I'm a little banged up,' is what he said to me."
Today, Hunnicutt is still shaken up and worried about how the pilot is doing.
"Very humbling too to see someone like that. It was hard," he said.
He doesn't consider himself a hero.
"Everybody keeps saying that to me. I just, I don't think I look at it in that light. I just know that somebody needed help," he said.
A spokesperson for the Maricopa Medical Center said the pilot is in critical condition.
He hopes the man's family knows he's thinking of them and hopes he'll be okay.
"He needed a chance, and hopefully I gave him that," he said.
(2) comments
Way to go Thomas! I can’t believe you jumped in that plane. There’s nothing left of it! Praying for the pilot and his family. It’s amazing that he was conscience and alert.
Wayto go! Kind people are still outthere!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.