PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a lifesaving operation. The health crisis cemented their love story and made 2020 a year for which they are grateful.
Bernie and Vicki Levi knew 2020 was going to be a special year. “We've been married 20 years, this year in 2020,” said Vicki Levi. It's turned out to be more life-changing than they originally thought. When Bernie's kidneys started to fail him it became clear transplant was his only option. His wife got tested to see if she was the perfect match and sure enough, she was. “That is the ultimate present because it was a 20-20 match for 20 years in 2020,” said Vicki. Typically, people can spend some nine years on the transplant waiting list. Bernie didn't have that kind of time. “It was an amazing surprise because the statistics tell us that it's a one in 100,000 chance, a mate, to be your match,” said Bernie. “None of my family who were blood relatives were matches but my beautiful wife was a match.” Of course, Bernie didn't need his wife's kidney to know she was his perfect match, but it sure did make for a nice gift. “A living donor is the ultimate gift,” said Bernie. “I tell people that two people in my life have given me life, one is my mother and the second is my wife.”
It's been four weeks since the surgery and both Vicki and Bernie are feeling good and enjoying life. They're looking forward to spending the rest of their days together, doing the things they love with the people they love. “I have a message that if anyone can be a donor take that opportunity to do it, because it's a relatively easy procedure,” said Vicki. “And you can give the gift of life to someone."