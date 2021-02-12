PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A selfless organ transplant from more than 20 years ago has come full circle as a Valley man who once gave the gift of life has now received it.
"It's the best present I could ever receive," said Damian Paige of the kidney provided by a deceased donor. "Any time he's back, and healthy is a good time," his wife Lisa said.
Damian knows how to give good gifts, too. In 1997 he couldn't bear to watch his good friend go through dialysis.
"Someone needed help, and I went to help them," he said.
It didn't take Damian long to decide to donate his kidney. It was the first time anyone at that hospital had ever donated a kidney to a non-relative.
"[My friend] 's doing well," he said. "He's still got my kidney. He says, 'No backsies,'" he laughed.
But as coincidence would have it, Damian found himself in basically the same boat in 2017 -- he was in stage 4 renal failure. He, too, began getting dialysis with a transplant being the only hope of getting him off the treatment.
"After going through dialysis 18 months, it's just; it's exhausting. You know, you spend so much of your life attached to a machine you don't have time for anything else," Damian said.
At the time, he wasn't healthy enough for transplant surgery. Over the course of 14 months, he worked to lose 100 pounds while his name slowly climbed up the donor list.
"The organ offer goes out to the patients that are on the top of that list," said Damian's transplant coordinator Gabriel Quiroz. "There's matching involved with blood typing, antibodies, antigens that are in their blood."
It wasn't until September 2020 that the stars aligned. Damian had his match. He was the 100th kidney transplant recipient at Dignity Health St. Joseph's in Phoenix. He now has one of his original kidneys along with the donor's kidney.
"He's off of dialysis. He's doing really well. His kidney function is amazing," Quiroz said.
Damian says he hopes to share his message of eternal gratitude with the family of his deceased donor one day.
"It's gone to a good place, and I'll make sure I take very good care of it," he said. "I feel like myself, which is a good feeling. And I feel empowered."
Somehow – through something more special than surgery – the selfless gift of a kidney has also healed two troubled hearts.
"I would really like him to be around for a lot more Valentine's Days. And every Valentine's, I tell him how special he is. Well, pretty much every day, I tell him how special he is,' Lisa said.