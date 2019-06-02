WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred west of Twin Arrows.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 40 near Milepost 218.
DPS said the wrong-way crash involved two vehicles and at least one person died.
Tom Larson says he was driving on I-40 when he saw the scene. That is when he joined a group of people to help a man get out of the RV that was involved in the accident.
"All of sudden the flames just started shooting over, and catching the RV on fire," said Larson. "All the smoke was coming over, and we realized it was dangerous for him to be there."
Larson recollects a group of people breaking the RV window with a fire extinguisher to get the man out.
"My whole focus was 'we have to save this guy’s life,'" said Tom.
Once the man was out, they used a door from the RV as a stretcher to carry the man to the westbound lanes.
Larson says it was an emotional moment as the police got there and the man told him to pray for him.
"He said he tried to swerve out of her way when she [driver in the other vehicle] was coming at him head on," said Larson about the injured man he helped. "So he managed to swerve to the left a little to the median. That's probably what saved his life."
Larson also remembers in detail how fire officials battled the blazing car of the other victim involved in the accident.
"They kept trying to put the fire out, and then the fire would come back, and they would get another fire extinguisher," said Larson. "You could tell that the person in that vehicle was dead. You could see their arm hanging out."
This investigation continues to develop. More information will be released when available.
