Glendale (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is begging for whoever stole his car to return his service dog that was also inside.
Jack Steinman has had Ladybug for more than two years. On Monday night around 9:30 p.m., he went into an Autozone near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road and left Ladybug in his 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara. While he was inside getting parts to do a brake job, somebody stole his SUV with Ladybug inside.
He called the police, and they took a report. He searched the nearby apartment complexes with no luck.
"She's one in a million," said Steinman.
At the time of the crime, the Maltese wasn't wearing her service vest or the tiny pink Chuck Taylor shoes she usually wears.
"She makes everything a lot better. I look at (her) vest and all the happiness she brought me," Steinman said, "And all the exciting times we had together and all the memories that nobody can replace."
Since Steinman doesn't hear very well, Ladybug would bark if somebody was around. She also hits a special button to call 911 if Steinman needs help.
He has a message for the crook or whoever has his dog.
"You got the best friend I'll ever have," said Steinman. "You got somebody who is with me all the time.
Police said his SUV has a wheelchair carrier in the back with a police dog and Vietnam veteran stickers on the back. It's also has a push-start feature. However, the thief doesn't have the key fob, or security device, to use the push-start feature so police believe the SUV may be abandoned in a neighborhood or parking lot somewhere. The SUV has an Arizona wheelchair license plate of HVA55.
Anyone with information about where the SUV or Ladybug is, please call the Glendale Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.