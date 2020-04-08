PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lot of us are quarantined alone, with kids, our parents just our significant others. Times are serious right now, but every now and then we can try to have some fun with our situations.
Austin Schnabel has created and produced a music video on YouTube called Lazy Quarantine. It is set to the music of the song Lazy Sunday by the group Lonely Island.
The gist of this song is the trials and tribulations of being stuck in the doggone house and bored out of your doggone mind.
"Yeah for the most part its pretty accurate. It's not only based on what we’ve been doing its also based on what people over Facebook and Instagram and others lives they’ve been living at the moment," says Austin.
The other stars of this video are Justin's mom and dad. They are all quarantining together right now.
"I know everyone's parents are trying to keep them active and do stuff together as a family. Going out on walks and making sure if we do leave the house we’re wearing the gloves, we’re wearing the masks it was pretty accurate to our lives," Austin says.
With the help of his fiance, Austin says coming up with the lyrics and putting together this video took about a day, not bad, considering, there's really nothing else to do. Why not create new music? There is so much new unique material, that --quite frankly we are all trying to get used to.
"Everybody’s got challenges right now so we just wanted to bring levity to the situation and give people a few laughs because I think that’s one way to deal with this situation. You can get so heavy looking at the news all the time and feeling sorry for yourself that you’re stuck at home but I like to look it at as we have the opportunity to stay home a lot of people aren’t so fortunate," says Paul Schnabel, Austin's Dad.
"Hopefully it was a way to bring some smiles to some faces," Paul says.