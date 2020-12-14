PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said he was found near 36th Street and McDowell Road just after 4:30 a.m.
Fortune said the 25-year-old man told officers that he had met some people near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road. He said when he got out of his car, they immediately shot him. He got back into his car and drove himself to 36th Street and McDowell where police found him.
He was taken to a nearby hospital by with life-threatening injuries. The suspects are currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking to call Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any information.