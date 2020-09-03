PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Ken Willits walks his dogs all the time, but he'll never forget the day 5 years ago, when something caught the attention of his German Shepherd Zoe.
"The leash just stopped and she wasn't moving at all," said Willits. "I turned around to see what she was doing, and I told her to come and she had her nose in the grass and would not budge at all."
The dog owner took a closer look and found something buried in the grass at Phoenix's Desert Horizon Park, off 56th Street and Paradise Lane. It was a beaded glass necklace with a man's wedding ring on it.
Willitts thinks, from the inscription inside, that the ring belongs to a woman whose husband passed away. "It must mean a lot to them, and I'm thinking whoever this person is, there's probably not a day that doesn't go by that they don't think about it."
Over the years, Willits has done extensive research, looking through marriage records, while trying to track down the rings owner. He also reached out on social media and the Next Door app, but without any luck. Now, he's turning to Arizona's family to spread the word and find who the ring belongs to.
Willits says, "Its on my mind every day. I don't want to sound corny but it's my responsibility now. I just want to find the person and give it back to them."
To make sure the ring is returned to the right owner, Willits doesn't want to reveal what's written inside the ring.
He knows whoever the ring belongs to, will know exactly what it says. "My gut feeling is that, yeah, we will find the owner of that ring," said Willits.
If you have any information about the missing wedding ring, please send an email to www.phxnewsdesk@meredith.com.