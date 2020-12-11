PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is sharing his story of survival after police said his roommate tried to sneak up behind him and strangle him with a bike lock. It happened in early September.
"I saw a glimpse out of my eye and he wrapped a bike cord cable around my neck," said Anthony Jones.
At first, Jones thought it was a joke until he heard his words.
"He said, 'The reason I'm going to kill you is because you murdered my entire family,' and I said, 'No, your entire family is alive," said Jones.
Jones' husband, Patrick, had left the house and in the front yard was Christopher Hennagir. Hennagir had been living with the couple for just eight days after being released from prison. Jones said Hennagir used to work for him and now, he wanted to extend a helping hand. Looking back, Patrick said he noticed something off about Hennagir that afternoon.
"He was dressed in prison clothes," said Anthony.
With the bike lock cord around his neck, Jones was able to grab a metal vase and strike Hennagir, he said, but it didn't stop him.
"And then he said, 'Now you're going to die,'" said Anthony.
Anthony said right when he went back to swing a bottle, he kicked him in the groin then escaped to the next-door neighbors home. They called 911 and police arrested Hennagir.
Patrick later found a message written on their outside chalkboard.
"It was eerie," said Patrick.
The chalkboard read, "I'm sorry I had to." Anthony still has the scars from that day, but there are ones you can't see that still keep him up at night. He hopes by forgiving Hennagir, he can move past that traumatic September day.
"I knew that if I didn't forgive him, it would linger in my soul, my mind, my body and that's not healthy," said Anthony.
Hennagir is facing several criminal charges. Court documents confirm that his family is alive in another state.