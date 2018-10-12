PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Greg Abbott has done 2,567 push-ups for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Push-up Challenge and has raised over $5,000 for prostate cancer research.
Abbott, a survivor of prostate cancer himself, joined the challenge in early September with a goal of raising $3,000. Now he's completed the challenge and surpassed his goal, bringing him to No. 1 in the country.
"What I'm looking to do now is to give back and to help raise awareness for other men of the benefits of early detection of prostate cancer," Abbott said.
Abbott pledged to do push-ups for the donations and for every $20 donated he did 10 push-ups, for every $50 he did 25 push-ups and for every $100 donation he did 50 push-ups.
Abbott says it's so critical to spread the word to men about the benefits of early detection.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation estimates that 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with cancer.
