PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Natural disasters in the Pacific Island Nation of Tonga hit very close to home for a Phoenix man.

Selu Anau said he is originally from the islands and still has property and family there. He said the volcano and tsunami waves destroyed so many of the places he loves.

"We're all devastated," said Anau. "We're just shocked...Unfortunately, I did lose an auntie back there in the island of Mango, where I am from...and I did lose an uncle there also in a separate island that my mom is from."

With thousands of miles separating Anau from his Tongan family, he and his wife do what they can from Phoenix through their nonprofit Poly Praise.

They plan to ship items to people in Tonga needing help. "It's affected us obviously emotionally and also mentally because we're anticipating to get back there," said Anau.

He said the most immediate need right now is money, but other things greatly needed include water, food and medical supplies.

He invites everyone to help, pray and spread awareness about those struggling with the aftermath.

"We hold a lot of honor for our little country back home," said Anau. "...We love hard. We pray hard, but we also work hard. Recovery is not going to be an issue. It's just that we have to go through the unfortunate parts of losing loved ones and going through the storm."

Anau said anyone can contact him if they need help for their family and friends from Tonga. You can find out more about donating by visiting polypraise.org or emailing Polypraiseaz@gmail.com.

They said there will be a march for Tonga Saturday at 100 S. Mill Avenue to raise awareness about the current events in Tonga. People will begin arriving at noon, with the march starting at 1 p.m.