PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been charged with child abuse after a baby in his care suffered skull fractures and brain swelling. The suspect admitted to police that "he squeezed the victim's head."
Police say on Feb. 6, 21-year-old Armando Rendon was caring for the 2-month-old victim while the baby's mother left the home for about half an hour.
When the mother returned home, she told police she found Rendon "breathing hard and stating that the victim had fallen out of bed," according to the police report.
Police say that's when the mother noticed the baby was having trouble breathing.
The child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where doctors determined the infant had fractures on both sides of the skull, as well as brain swelling. The injuries were determined to be "life-threatening," stated the police report.
According to the police report, Rendon "later confessed that while he could not stop the victim's crying, [Rendon] squeezed the victim's head inside his forearm and bicep, causing the injuries."
