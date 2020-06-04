PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, after pointing a gun at someone and almost hitting a police cruiser while fleeing the area.
According to court records, 25-year-old Jorden Fred Deltoro was standing in the road near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue Wednesday evening around 6:50 p.m. He was having an argument with another person when he reportedly pointed a gun at them.
As Deltoro got into a red Lexus to leave the area, he "pointed the handgun for the second time at the (victim)," according to court records. While this was happening, Phoenix police in a Tahoe, drove by and the victim waved down the officers and pointed at the Lexus leaving the scene.
The police Tahoe activated it's lights and siren as it parked in the street in an attempt to block Deltoro from leaving. That's when Deltoro "looked directly at the Phoenix officer and accelerated his vehicle at a high rate of speed towards her Tahoe," court records say.
The officer slammed on her brakes as Deltoro swerved, barely missing the front end of the police Tahoe. Deltoro sped off on Thomas Road with another Phoenix police officer pursuing behind.
As Deltoro turned north on 57th Avenue from Thomas an officer saw him toss the handgun out of his car. He bailed out of the car at an apartment complex and officers were able to take him into custody.
He has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug charges.