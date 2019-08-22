PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities say a Phoenix man was arrested after he was seen taking pictures up the skirts of women in a Glendale supermarket.
According to courtroom documents, 40-year-old Salvador A. Ruiz was spotted by an off-duty police officer on Aug. 16 around 4 p.m. as he was taking pictures up the skirts of two women shoppers.
The incident happened at a Fry's Supermarket in Glendale located near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Ruiz was stopped and detained by the off-duty officer, who works for the Florence Police Department, documents say.
Court paperwork indicates that as Ruiz allowed officers in the store to view the video recordings on his phone, he stated, "I understand I invaded their privacy."
Ruiz was arrested and taken to the Glendale City Jail. He is facing one count of voyeurism.