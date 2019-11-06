PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man who has a history of upskirting is at it again, according to police, this time at a Phoenix Target.
According to court documents, Nicholas John Cruz was on pretrial release when officers arrested him at his Phoenix home on Thursday, Oct. 31, in connection with another upskirting allegation.
Police say the security team at the Target at Bell Road and Seventh Street saw Cruz, 36, in the checkout line behind a woman in a skirt on Friday, Oct. 18. According to court documents, Cruz looked around and then crouched down and used his cell phone to take a picture up the woman's skirt, which is known as upskirting. He then stood up, looked at his phone, and left the store without buying anything, according to store staff. Police said the staff recognized Cruz as "the one was observed taking a picture of a female customer in the store" less than two weeks earlier.
Investigators said Cruz admitted being in the store on Oct. 18 and trying to take photos up women's skirts, but he said he was "unsuccessful." Officers checked his phone and did not find any pictures matching the description of the victim.
Police say when they ran a criminal history check on Cruz, they found that he was arrested on suspicion of upskirting at Arrowhead Mall in Glendale in August. An employee at Sephora said she had him on video doing it. According to the police report from that arrest, officers who watched the employee's video say that "the defendant can clearly be seen standing behind two females that appeared to be juveniles and bending over and taking a photo of one of the females who was wearing a short skirt."
Police said when they spoke with Cruz then, he admitted "taking photos up the skirts of unknowing victims while he was inside the mall for about an hour and a half, taking photos of random women." The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a direct complaint in that case on Aug. 27.
With his recent arrest, Cruz faces a new charge of surreptitious photographing, videotape, filming or digitally recording. That is a class 5 felony.