PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Phoenix arrested a man over the weekend after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teen.
Court documents indicate Phoenix resident, Hulises Tadeo Oliveros, 21, was arrested Saturday after he admitted to police that he and a teenage girl had sex recently.
According to court paperwork, Phoenix police were called about a 14-year-old girl who had been missing. The girl’s mother alerted authorities that her daughter was likely at the home of her adult boyfriend.
When officers arrived at the girl’s home to speak to her mother, they found the 14-year-old girl, and 21-year-old Hulises Tadeo Oliveros, at the home.
Oliveros admitted to officers the he and the teen had sex at his home near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road recently, according to court documents.
Oliveros is charged with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual abuse.
