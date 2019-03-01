Chris Contreras mugshot

Chris Contreras, 23, arrested for multiple counts of armed robbery.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in multiple armed robberies committed across the Valley. 

According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the robberies took place at 17 different locations between Feb. 6 and Feb. 26.

Carbajal said the suspect, 23-year-old Chris Contreras, would enter a restaurant and pose as a customer. When the employee would open the register, the suspect would pull out a gun, jump the counter and steal the money before fleeing the scene. 

Detectives were able to locate Contreras after the weeks-long investigation and arrest him on Feb. 26. 

Contreras was booked into jail on 18 counts of armed robbery.

 

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Ahhhhhh yes another immigrant sharing his culture.

