PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in multiple armed robberies committed across the Valley.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the robberies took place at 17 different locations between Feb. 6 and Feb. 26.
Carbajal said the suspect, 23-year-old Chris Contreras, would enter a restaurant and pose as a customer. When the employee would open the register, the suspect would pull out a gun, jump the counter and steal the money before fleeing the scene.
Detectives were able to locate Contreras after the weeks-long investigation and arrest him on Feb. 26.
Contreras was booked into jail on 18 counts of armed robbery.
Ahhhhhh yes another immigrant sharing his culture.
