PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly running a chop shop out of his home. Some of the stolen cars reportedly belonged to the Phoenix Police Department and the Gila River Police Department.
The investigation started in January when the Department of Public Safety served a search warrant at 49-year-old suspect Rudy McCoy's home near 22nd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Court documents state that detectives found a completely dismantled 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen out of the Gila River Police Department. The VIN plate and federal label had been removed from the vehicle, and the license plate was found in a nearby trash can.
[PDF: Court documents for Rudy McCoy]
Detectives also found a bumper from a Ford Fusion that was reported stolen from the Phoenix Police Department.
Police questioned McCoy, who told them that he didn't know who brought those vehicles to his house and that they had appeared a month earlier.
McCoy told police he believed the Tahoe was stolen but was not sure and said that he tried to get the people who brought the car to the house to take it away, but they refused.
Documents state that McCoy told police that he allows various people to stay on his property and he can't keep track of who is there. McCoy stated that he knows it is illegal to possess stolen vehicles.
He was arrested and booked on one count of operating a chop shop and one count of vehicle theft.
Charges were formally filed on July 22.
(1) comment
A thief n a liar's lair. [scared]
