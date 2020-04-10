PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man in a murder and sexual assault cold case from more than four decades ago.
Back in June 1978, 23-year-old Fernando Calleros was found beaten to death in the bed of a pick-up truck near 32nd Street and Broadway Road. An 18-year-old woman who had been beaten and sexually assaulted was found with him. The woman survived the attack.
Evidence was collected, and in January 1979, Glen Williams, now 62 years old, was arrested and booked on charges in connection to the case. Phoenix police said the charges filed against Williams were eventually thrown out due to lack of evidence and he was released.
In 2019, the case was reexamined by the Phoenix Police Department Cold Case Homicide Squad, and with advanced technology, detectives were able to connect Williams to the case.
"Forty-two years ago, those detectives did a great job obtaining, and packaging, and maintaining it [the evidence]. The scientists were able to use the evidence, test it with today's technology, and it identified Williams as the suspect in this brutal attack," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson.
Williams was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault.